Raimondo, Pawtucket leaders meet to get ballpark plan back on track

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo met recently with Pawtucket leaders to discuss getting the stalled Pawtucket Red Sox stadium project back on track, according to Mayor Don Grebien’s office.

Dylan Zelazo, the mayor’s chief of staff, confirmed the meeting but declined to discuss the outcome or when it took place. A spokesman for Raimondo also declined to comment.

Grebien and the PawSox unveiled a proposal last month for a taxpayer-backed $83-million ballpark on the site of the Apex building. But House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said he wouldn’t take up the plan unless Raimondo endorsed it, and she cited concerns about state guarantees for Pawtucket’s share of the stadium debt in withholding her support.

Grebien has warned that the team will begin looking for a new home outside Rhode Island after July 1 if state leaders don’t show they’re acting on the stadium plan – and with the General Assembly aiming to wrap up its regular legislative session this week, any action would need to happen quickly.

“If there’s not a bill on there to say, ‘Hey, maybe we will do something in September’ – if there’s nothing there, I truly do believe that we are losing the PawSox,” Grebien told Eyewitness News earlier this month.

A bill to execute the stadium plan hasn’t been introduced in either the House or the Senate yet, but Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley, who represents Pawtucket, is said to be working on one.

Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have both said they would consider bringing lawmakers back for a special session this fall to take up the ballpark plan, but the speaker has insisted he won’t allow it unless Raimondo throws her weight behind the proposal.

PawSox leaders have not commented publicly on the stadium situation since Ruggerio short-circuited the debate May 23 by announcing his chamber would not take up the proposal during the current legislative session. But the team’s Twitter account did send this message on June 3:

Easy to squint and imagine this scene at Slater Mill in a couple of seasons. Area around yard now packed w commerce pic.twitter.com/6q8jirAxkx — PawSox (@PawSox) June 3, 2017

Tim White contributed to this report.