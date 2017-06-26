Rhode Island lawmakers to vote on disarming domestic abusers

Related Coverage Rhode Island lawmakers consider domestic violence guns bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are deciding this week whether to take guns away from people on domestic restraining orders.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.

Anyone on a domestic protective order issued by a court after July 1 would have to surrender guns and wouldn’t be able to get them back while the order is in effect.

The legislation would also impose a 6-year gun ban for anyone convicted of a violent crime, including misdemeanors including simple assault, cyberstalking and disorderly conduct when it involves force or threatened use of a weapon.

Gun rights groups have lobbied to halt the bill.

The state Senate could also vote on it this week as both legislative chambers are preparing to adjourn for the year.