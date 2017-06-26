RI lawmakers consider surveillance system targeting uninsured vehicles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are debating whether to create a highway surveillance system to search and fine insurance scofflaws.

The proposal is one of 33 bills scheduled for a vote Monday in the state House of Representatives.

The proposed license plate-scanning system, which would be run by a private company, has raised concerns about privacy and government intrusion. The legislation includes language saying it can’t be used for tolls.

Legislators have entered a busy week as they try to adjourn their annual session.

The House is also scheduled to vote Monday on bills to disarm domestic abusers, create a preference for military veterans in awarding state contracts and toughen penalties for human trafficking.

The Senate this week will consider a $9.2 billion budget plan approved last week by the House.