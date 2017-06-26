Silver Lake house fire leaves residents displaced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a Sterling Avenue triple decker home, near Webster Avenue in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood for an overnight house fire.

The fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. Monday. Flames were still coming from the roof as Eyewitness News arrived at the scene, with a rain gutter at the roof’s edge crumbling away.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes. Firefighters at the scene said everyone inside the home made it out safely, but some of the residents were displaced, and the local chapter of the American Red Cross was being called in to assist them.

As of 6 a.m., there was no word on a possible cause or what may have sparked the fire.