State senator suspended from city job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Sen. Ana Quezada has been suspended from her day job with the Providence Department of Inspections and Standards, a spokesperson for the city confirmed Monday.

Quezada, a Democrat who was elected to represent Senate District 2 last year, is currently serving a five-day suspension without pay, according to city spokesperson Emily Crowell. She declined to say why Quezada was suspended.

Quezada did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Payroll records show Quezada has worked for the city since 2002. She is currently a renewal inspector, earning $48,864 a year, and is a member of Local 1033, the municipal employees union.

Ron Coia, the union’s business manager, did not respond to a request for comment.

Quezada upset veteran Sen. Juan Pichardo in the Democratic primary last September, winning by 100 votes. She was unopposed in the November election.

