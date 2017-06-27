Fire + Ice closes its doors in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Fire + Ice location in downtown Providence has closed its doors for good.

The popular restaurant had been shut down for several days because of a problem with its air conditioning.

The owners and management said they worked to find the most cost-effective and timely solution, but ultimately learned it would take two to three months to receive the specific parts needed to get the system back up and running. Plus, they found other means of cooling would not be effective due to the size of the restaurant and height of its ceilings.

Rather than leave guests unsatisfied and force employees to work in unpleasant conditions, the company decided to close the location permanently.

The Fire + Ice team thanked the city of Providence and surrounding communities for their patronage over the past 17 years.