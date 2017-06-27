Fireworks injure 3, prompting recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday announced a recall of TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks following three incidents that resulted in burn injuries.

The recalled fireworks are supposed to make smoke when lit, but according to the CPSC, the fireworks can explode unexpectedly.

The recall covers more than 36,000 fireworks.

No property damage has been reported, but three people suffered burns, the CPSC said.

The fireworks were sold in a bag containing three canisters. Look for UPC number 027736036561 on the packaging.

Consumers should not use the recalled fireworks. Contact America Promotional Events for a full refund. The company can be reached via email at info@tntfireworks.com or at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.