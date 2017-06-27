Former RI Rep. Joe Trillo exploring run for governor

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Rhode Island State Rep. Joe Trillo held an event Tuesday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick to announce he’s exploring a run for governor in 2018.

His wife, Marilyn, was the first to tell the crowd in attendance.

Trillo told Eyewitness News earlier this month that he was “giving serious consideration” to run for governor next year.

The honorary Rhode Island chairman of the Trump campaign dubbed Tuesday night’s event as “exploring Rhode Island’s future.”

Trillo told the crowd he wants to fight for state taxpayers and not for special interests.

“I’ve never been afraid to criticize government on any level,” he said. “I’ve never been afraid to stand up on the House floor and look the speaker in the eye and say ‘what you’re doing right now is you’re picking the pockets of every taxpayer in this state if we pass this bill.’ I’ve never been afraid to do that.”

His speech covered issues from immigration to political correctness to different ideas to bring businesses back to Rhode Island.

Trillo also spoke extensively on why he backed President Trump during his campaign and how they both have many things in common when it comes to being open-minded to change and focusing on cutting waste while adding more jobs.

The former lawmaker also criticized Gov. Gina Raimondo’s free tuition program, calling it a political stunt to get her reelected. He said that college is not for everyone and that the governor’s program is unfair for those who have already graduated.

Trillo may face some competition for the Republican nomination from Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.