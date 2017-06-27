Hometown Hero: Daniel Karlin

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Classical’s Daniel Karlin.

The senior threw 17 touchdowns for the Purple this past fall, and his success in the classroom and on the field earned him a preferred walk-on spot at Duke University.

Karlin will get a chance to learn the position from one of the best quarterback coaches in the country. Blue Devil head coach David Cutcliffe tutored Peyton and Eli Manning in college and helped lead his team to four bowl appearances since taking over the program in 2008.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.