In the Kitchen: Strawberry Shortcakes

Discover Newport brought us Chef Joe Simone of Simone’s to show us how to make his Strawberry Shortcakes.

For the Strawberries

  • 1 pint Strawberries, preferably local and in season
  • pinch salt
  • 2 tbsp sugar or to taste
  • 1 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp rosewater (optional)
  1. Carefully pick over the strawberries and remove the hulls.
  2. Slice the strawberries and put in a non-reactive bowl.
  3. Toss with the remaining ingredients and let sit on the counter for 1 hour or
    refrigerate up to 4 hours.
  4. Try to make the macerata the same day you plan
    on serving the shortcakes!
  5. Taste just before serving and adjust the
    seasoning.

For the Shortcakes

  • 2 cups AP Flour
  • Pinch salt to taste
  • 1/2 tsp ground cardamom, to taste
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp baking powder
  • 2 cups Heavy Cream plus additional for brushing on the shortcakes
  1. Preheat oven to 375F
  2. Add the flour, salt, cardamom, sugar and baking powder to a mixing bowl and
    whisk to combine.
  3. Make a well in the center of the flour and add the cream.
  4. Using a rubber spatula stir the flour into the cream just until the mixture
    comes together. Do not over mix!
  5. Remove the biscuit dough to a lightly floured surface and roll out to a
    thickness of 3/4 inch.
  6. Cut the dough into 8 portions and place on the prepared
    baking sheet.
  7. Brush the biscuits with cream and sprinkle with sugar (if
    desired).
  8. Bake about 12 minutes until puffed and golden brown.
  9. To serve you will need whipped cream.
  10. Cut open each biscuit, spoon some strawberries and their juices into the biscuit and
    top with whipped cream. Serve at once.

 

 

