In the Kitchen: Strawberry Shortcakes

Discover Newport brought us Chef Joe Simone of Simone’s to show us how to make his Strawberry Shortcakes.
For the Strawberries
- 1 pint Strawberries, preferably local and in season
- pinch salt
- 2 tbsp sugar or to taste
- 1 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp rosewater (optional)
- Carefully pick over the strawberries and remove the hulls.
- Slice the strawberries and put in a non-reactive bowl.
- Toss with the remaining ingredients and let sit on the counter for 1 hour or
refrigerate up to 4 hours.
- Try to make the macerata the same day you plan
on serving the shortcakes!
- Taste just before serving and adjust the
seasoning.
For the Shortcakes
- 2 cups AP Flour
- Pinch salt to taste
- 1/2 tsp ground cardamom, to taste
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp baking powder
- 2 cups Heavy Cream plus additional for brushing on the shortcakes
- Preheat oven to 375F
- Add the flour, salt, cardamom, sugar and baking powder to a mixing bowl and
whisk to combine.
- Make a well in the center of the flour and add the cream.
- Using a rubber spatula stir the flour into the cream just until the mixture
comes together. Do not over mix!
- Remove the biscuit dough to a lightly floured surface and roll out to a
thickness of 3/4 inch.
- Cut the dough into 8 portions and place on the prepared
baking sheet.
- Brush the biscuits with cream and sprinkle with sugar (if
desired).
- Bake about 12 minutes until puffed and golden brown.
- To serve you will need whipped cream.
- Cut open each biscuit, spoon some strawberries and their juices into the biscuit and
top with whipped cream. Serve at once.