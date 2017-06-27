Mayor Elorza named to advisory board for national mayors’ group

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has been appointed to the advisory board for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the conference announced Monday.

Elorza, a Democrat in his first term, is joined by New Bedford’s Jon Mitchell and the mayors of Houston; Miami Gardens, Florida; and Sumter, South Carolina; Findlay, Ohio. The board advises the conference’s executive committee on policy and program matters.

The announcement came on the same day New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was named the conference’s 75th president. Elorza and Landrieu have worked together on immigration issues and appeared together on a panel at the CityLab 2016 Conference last October.

The mayors were in Miami over the weekend for the conference’s twice-annual meeting. At the meeting, the group rolled out “Leadership for America: Mayors’ Agenda for the Future,” a set of policy priorities that include investing in community policing, reforming the criminal justice system, passing comprehensive immigration reform, improving infrastructure, expanding the workforce to drive economic growth and creating more equitable communities.

“The country is hungry for results: and that’s what mayors serve every day to the people in their communities,” Landrieu said. “We govern in real time and reality. And we never step back when duty calls. We don’t just talk about it –or debate it. We don’t have time for that.”

Elorza, who chairs the conference’s Immigration Reform Task Force with Anaheim, Calif. Mayor Tom Tait, attended a session that focused on immigration policy. He also served as acting chair of the Hunger and Homelessness Task Force.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.