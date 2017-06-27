Photos: Storm brings hail, vibrant skies to RI

A fast-moving storm brought dangerous hail and lightning to Rhode Island Tuesday night, but it also created some beautiful scenes in the sky.
Below are some photos submitted by Eyewitness News viewers and crews in the field. Click here to submit yours via ReportIt!
Storm Brings Hail, Vibrant Skies to RI – June 27, 2017
Storm Brings Hail, Vibrant Skies to RI – June 27, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
Know Before You Go: Latest 7-Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts