Photos: Storm brings hail, vibrant skies to RI

A fast-moving storm brought dangerous hail and lightning to Rhode Island Tuesday night, but it also created some beautiful scenes in the sky.

Below are some photos submitted by Eyewitness News viewers and crews in the field. Click here to submit yours via ReportIt!

Storm Brings Hail, Vibrant Skies to RI – June 27, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lightning over the State House (Dave Wiggins/WPRI-TV) Submitted by Roberto Carp Submitted by Justine Marie Warwick Mall (Submitted by Susan Swarcz-Swiader) Johnston (Submitted by Rebecca Hollis) Johnston (Submitted by Jillian Kiernan) Johnson's Pond in Coventry (Submitted by Beth Giustiri via ReportIt!) Hail in Lincoln (Submitted via ReportIt!) Glocester heading into Scituate (Submitted by Lauren via Twitter) Hail on a deck in North Smithfield (Submitted by Quintyn Anderson via ReportIt!) Lincoln (Submitted by Roslyn Kramer) Chepachet (T.J. Del Santo/WPRI-TV) Skies over West Greenwich (Submitted by Susan Pavao via ReportIt!) Eerie skies in Providence (Caroline Goggin/WPRI-TV) Hail in Cumberland (Submitted by Venessa Kelly Petit) Hail in Burrillville (Submitted by Lisa Magnone) Cumberland (Submitted by Liz via ReportIt!) Rumford (Submitted by Michelle Aguiar) Pawtucket (Submitted by Jessica Gomes) Hail in Pascoag (Submitted by Jessica White) Submitted by Deb Boucher via ReportIt! Chepachet (T.J. Del Santo/WPRI-TV) Old Fieldstone Farm in Harrisville (Submitted by Kendra McCreadie Nault) Cumberland Hail (Submitted via ReportIt!) Submitted by Amanda Rose Chepachet (Submitted by Kris Simonds) Submitted by Brian Keith