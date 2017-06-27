Police ID construction worker hurt in foundation collapse

Related Coverage Construction worker trapped, rescued after foundation collapse

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Coventry have identified the construction worker who was injured in Monday’s construction accident on Victory Falls Road.

Noe Salguero was released from Rhode Island Hospital around 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to Coventry Police Chief John MacDonald.

Salguero, 35, of Providence, had his legs trapped under thousands of pounds of concrete after the foundation of the home he was working on collapsed Monday morning. Salguero was transported to the hospital after North Kingstown Special Hazards crews removed the concrete.

The site is owned by SKJR properties. According to MacDonald, the accident is currently being investigated by Coventry police, along with investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the state Department of Labor and Training.