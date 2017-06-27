Police warn parents about dangers of Snapchat feature



WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The popular app Snapchat has added a new feature which has some parents concerned.

In its latest update, Snapchat added what’s known as “snap map,” which allows users to see the location of everyone on their friends list by showing the user’s “Bitmoji” on a map.

Users can opt out of the feature by selecting “ghost mode” within the app, which hides their location form other users. Another option is to change location permissions within the phone’s settings and remove location permission for the Snapchat app.

Local police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sharing their location online.