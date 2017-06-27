RI House panel again sets vote on expanding disability pension criteria

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The House Labor Committee is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would expand the legal grounds for public-safety officers to receive disability pensions, after postponing a vote on the controversial measure last week.

The bill, sponsored by Providence Rep. Joe Almeida, would allow an “injury or illness” sustained on duty – rather than just an “injury,” the current wording – to be cause for the granting of a tax-free accidental disability pension to a police officer or firefighter. It would also increase how much time officers have to file a disability claim from 18 months after the incident to 36 months.

“This is for our folks who put themselves on the line every day,” Almeida said during an April 6 committee hearing on the bill.

An analysis by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s officer estimated the current draft of the Almeida bill would cost cities and towns $11.9 million over the next five years, largely because public-safety officers would remain on injured-on-duty status longer due to the extension of time to file a claim.

The bill was one of two measures on disability pensions that were briefly scheduled for a committee vote last week but quickly pulled from the calendar. The new vote was announced just hours before it is scheduled to take place. House leaders were said to be working on a revised version before the final vote, with an eye on reducing the cost associated with the extended deadline.

According to an email sent to House lawmakers and shared by Rep. Jared Nunes, Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has told them that bills passed out of committee Tuesday will be immediately scheduled for a vote before the full House later in the evening. Assembly leaders are racing to finish their annual session this week.

A vote on the other bill postponed last week – North Kingstown Democrat Robert Craven’s proposal to make hypertension a reason for a disability pension – has not yet been rescheduled. Magaziner’s office said the Craven bill would increase municipal pension costs by $7.1 million a year, and if passed in conjunction with the Almeida bill, the cost of the latter would jump to $19.9 million over five years.

Almeida’s bill has the support of police and firefighter union leaders, who argue it is a relatively minor change. But municipal leaders and business lobbyists argue it will increase costs for taxpayers and further stress already underfunded municipal retirement systems.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook