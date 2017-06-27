Service resumes for Providence-Newport ferry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders can again take advantage of the Providence-Newport ferry after it had been taken out of service starting June 18.

The first ferry of the day officially headed out at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and many passengers said they were grateful for the resumed service.

“We’ve been planning this. We thought it wouldn’t be open until Wednesday and be disappointed, but it’s open today and we’re going to jump on it today,” said passenger Dayus Metts.

SeaStreak said the ferry crashed into a buoy while trying to avoid another boat on June 17 and was taken to New York for repairs. The company reported multiple cancellations before service officially resumed Tuesday.