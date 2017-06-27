Small search party hunts for missing Coventry man

Related Coverage Niece of missing Coventry man to lead search-and-rescue Tuesday

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Search efforts continue for a missing man in Coventry Tuesday as searchers comb the area where he was last seen.

John Benevides, 46, of Coventry, was listed by his family as missing since Friday, June 17, according to a posting on the Coventry Police Department’s Facebook page. Officers said he had been known to travel to Providence via bus, and he has also frequented the river that runs along Washington Street in Coventry on foot.

His niece, Amanda Benevides, planned a search-and-rescue mission planned for Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. She hoped to have at least 50 people participate in the search party as well as experienced kayakers to comb the river area. Only a handful of volunteers showed up Tuesday morning to search, but Benevides said she is hopeful more will join throughout the day. Anyone interested in joining the group can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Coventry Police at (401) 826-1100. Email tips can also be sent to tips@coventrypd.org.