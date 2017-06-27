Troopers seize arsenal of weapons during West Greenwich traffic stop

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — What started as a routine traffic stop in West Greenwich last week turned out to be much more than that after Rhode Island State Police searched the vehicle of a North Carolina man.

Anthony Mondrez Thompson, 36, of Charlotte, was arrested on a dozen different charges after police said they discovered an arsenal of weapons and tactical gear in his vehicle, as well as drugs.

According to police, troopers pulled Thompson over on I-95 last Thursday night and after seeing his extensive criminal history, asked him to exit the vehicle.

Thompson complied, according to police, but then shoved one of the troopers into the roadway and took off on foot. After Thompson ignored orders to stop, the troopers used a stun gun to subdue him.

Upon searching the vehicle, police said the troopers seized eight high-powered pistols, two AR-15 rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver, several high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines, military-issued smoke grenades, holsters, camouflage masks and gear, night-vision goggles and a stun gun.

Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico said it was one of the largest firearms seizures the department has made in recent memory.

“It’s good old-fashioned police work,” Assumpico said. “We teach our troopers there is no routine stop.”

“There’s no doubt that saved some lives,” Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin added. “Those weapons were meant for one reason and one reason only.”

The troopers also found about 15 ounces of ecstasy and molly, which police said has a street value of about $3,400.

Thompson remains under guard at Rhode Island Hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries suffered while fleeing the troopers, according to police. He was ordered held without bail following his arraignment on the following charges:

Possession of a stolen firearm (4 counts)

Possession of arms by a convict in a crime of violence

Possession of loaded weapons in a vehicle

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Possession of explosive and noxious substances

Carrying a pistol without a license

Carrying dangerous weapons while committing a crime of violence

Carry a stolen firearm while committing a crime

Alteration of identification marks on a firearm

Possession of a schedule I-IV controlled substance with intent to deliver

Resisting arrest

Simple assault