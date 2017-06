BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least 3 people were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday night after a truck crashed on Colwell Road.

Firefighters said at least 6 rescue vehicles were called to the scene, and that two of the victims were trapped inside the vehicle. Two sets of the jaws-of-life were used to free them.

Burrillville police have not released the conditions or names of the victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.