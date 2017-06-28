Bar can reopen, but stabbing incident hearing postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Federal Hill bar and nightclub can open its doors once again, but still has yet to face the city’s Board of Licenses on questions related to a stabbing outside the establishment last weekend.

The owners of Rock and Rye on Atwells Avenue must now go before the licensing board on July 6, board members said Wednesday afternoon. The original emergency show-cause hearing was set for Tuesday, then moved to Wednesday. The postponement to the sixth was decided upon because board members wanted Providence police to get further on their investigation of the violent incident.

The club can resume operations on the condition that they hire a police detail until 2 a.m. on nights they are open.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the torso about 10 p.m. Saturday outside the nightclub, police said. The man told police he’d been in an altercation and felt a pain in his side, but hadn’t realized he’d been stabbed.

After being rushed to surgery, police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements said that although the stabbing took place during a summer festival on Federal Hill, the incident “had something to do with the club, not the event.”

At last check, police had not made any arrests in the case.