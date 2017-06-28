Bristol getting ready for historic Fourth of July parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — With more than two centuries of experience under its belt, the town of Bristol has the preparations for its annual Independence Day bash down pat.

Touted as America’s Oldest Fourth of July Celebration, the town has been holding a number of events leading up to the big parade on Tuesday, including the Fourth of July Ball and a concert series, in which bands have been performing at Independence Park.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Hope and Chestnut Streets and comes to an end on High Street, between State and Bradford Streets.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo has a preview of what’s in store in Bristol.