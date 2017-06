Cranston native, Angela Gargano, has been selected as a finalist in Women’s Health magazine’s fifth annual Search for the Next Fitness Star. Gargano visited the show to discuss her fit lifestyle and how fans can vote for her.

Readers and fans are encouraged to visit WHNextFitnessStar.com to watch videos of each finalist and vote for their favorite. After the votes are tallied, the magazine’s panel of expert and celebrity judges will decide who should be crowned the 2017 Next Fitness Star.