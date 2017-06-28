Family files lawsuit against state over silly string fight

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The parents of a former high school student have filed a federal lawsuit against a Rhode Island school district, claiming they attempted to cover up a fight between their daughter and another student.

The incident happened at Chariho High School in October 2015 during a pep rally. According to the court filings, after the girl (referred to as “KZ”) sprayed another female student with aerosol or “silly” string, the other student physically assaulted her, using a cell phone to repeatedly strike “KZ” in the back of the head.

Those injuries have resulted in an ongoing seizure disorder, and now she is unable to play sports, said the girl’s parents, Mark and Beth Zell.

“When you send your child to school, you send them with a sense of confidence that at the very minimum there are adults present to protect them should a situation arise,” Mark Zell said in a statement Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges the altercation resulted in intentional and illegal acts by the school district to discredit “KZ” and cover up “mishandlings” by school employees — and later to develop a falsified version of the incident to avoid accountability.

The superintendent of the Chariho Regional School District, Barry Ricci, wouldn’t discuss individual students. In a statement Wednesday he said, “For as long as I am Superintendent, there will be one Code of Conduct that applies equally and equitably to all students. There will not be a separate Code for those who plan to go to college. I look forward to court proceedings in this matter where the school district will dispute the claims and statements put forth by the former student, her family and their attorney.”

After the suit was filed, the girl was given a failing grade in one of her classes, although her performance score showed a different letter grade, which could affect her college admission requirements, the Zells said.

Samantha Sugerman contributed reporting to this article.