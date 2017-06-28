First stage of Pell Bridge work complete

Related Coverage Pell Bridge work remains on schedule despite damp start to June

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Commuters and tourists alike can breathe a sigh of relief, as lane closures on the Pell Bridge have ended ahead of schedule.

Single-lane closures have been in effect on both sides of the bridge since early May as part of a resurfacing project, and were scheduled to be in place until Thursday. Despite an unusually rainy May, work continued on schedule.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that work will continue underneath the bridge throughout the summer, and single-lane closures will again take effect in September.