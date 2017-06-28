Hundreds celebrate the grand reopening of Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WPRI) — Nearly 600 people gathered inside Union Station in Springfield to celebrate its Grand Opening this past Saturday.

After being closed for more than four decades, the transportation hub of Western Massachusetts has reopened to the public.

On the 26 bay bus terminal platform was a 1920’s car on display, which was very reminiscent of the station’s past.

Nearby was a white tent, which housed some of New England’s most distinguished guests.

Nearly four million people are expected to travel through the station’s doors every year.

The PVTA was the first to run their services out of the renovated station.

Bus passengers are optimistic about this upgrade for the city and its commuters.