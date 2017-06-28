In the Kitchen: Chicken Cordon Bleu

The Rhode Show Published:

Chef Marvin Carter from The Bridge at Cherry Hill Assisted Living shared his recipe for Chicken Cordon Bleu.

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 4 slices of ham
  • 2 packages Boursin cheese
  • 1c all-purpose flour
  • Tsp of *quad mix
  • 1 1/2c Canola oil
  • *Quad mix- salt, peppers, garlic powder, sugar

Directions: 

  1. Preheat skillet on medium heat
  2. Lay chicken breast between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, gently pound the chicken to 1/4-inch thickness. Repeat with remaining chicken.
  3. Marinate chicken with 2oz of oil and a pinch of quad mix.
  4. Season flour with quad mix.
  5. Dredge chicken in flour.
  6. Gently place floured chicken in hot skillet for 5-8 minutes until browned and cooked through.
  7. Remove cooked chicken and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
  8. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  9. Empty 2 pkgs of Boursin cheese into a medium glass or stainless steel bowl. Place 4 slices of ham on top of one another.
  10. Slice down the middle. Julienne ham into 1/8 inch pieces. Add ham to cheese mixture and mix well.
  11. Place cheese and ham mixture on top of cooked chicken. Bake for 5 minutes.
  12. Garnish with a veloute gravy and slice scallions.

 