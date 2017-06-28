In the Kitchen: Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chef Marvin Carter from The Bridge at Cherry Hill Assisted Living shared his recipe for Chicken Cordon Bleu.
Serves 4.
Ingredients:
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 4 slices of ham
- 2 packages Boursin cheese
- 1c all-purpose flour
- Tsp of *quad mix
- 1 1/2c Canola oil
- *Quad mix- salt, peppers, garlic powder, sugar
Directions:
- Preheat skillet on medium heat
- Lay chicken breast between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, gently pound the chicken to 1/4-inch thickness. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- Marinate chicken with 2oz of oil and a pinch of quad mix.
- Season flour with quad mix.
- Dredge chicken in flour.
- Gently place floured chicken in hot skillet for 5-8 minutes until browned and cooked through.
- Remove cooked chicken and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Empty 2 pkgs of Boursin cheese into a medium glass or stainless steel bowl. Place 4 slices of ham on top of one another.
- Slice down the middle. Julienne ham into 1/8 inch pieces. Add ham to cheese mixture and mix well.
- Place cheese and ham mixture on top of cooked chicken. Bake for 5 minutes.
- Garnish with a veloute gravy and slice scallions.