Paintball shooting suspects arrested in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three suspects allegedly shot paintballs at a Rhode Island State Police cruiser in Cranston early Wednesday morning.

According to Laura Kirk, a state police spokesperson, 19-year-old Paulo Soares, 18-year-old Tyrek Washington and 26-year-old Franciso Mederios were each charged with discharging a firearm or device from a motor vehicle, firing across a highway, vandalism/malicious injury to property and obstructing an officer in execution of duty.

The trio was arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

The Providence Journal reports that a Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit by paintballs, but police say there were no injuries reported. The suspects were taken into custody near Route 10 at Union Street, according to Kirk.

Soares, Washington and Mederios were released on personal recognizance.