PLYMOUTH, Mass (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said they have arrested one suspect after successfully recovering a child who was allegedly kidnapped by his own father.

Police said the child’s biological father, identified as 25-year-old Rosba Taylor, was estranged from the mother and does not have custody of the child.

Suspect ROSBA TAYLOR in custody in Lynn. Child has been recovered. Appears unharmed. Developing. https://t.co/jSGHx8seVW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 28, 2017

Taylor allegedly attacked the boy’s mother before taking off with the child, police said.