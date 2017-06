PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Autumn.

She is a 6-year-old happy and personable cat who frequents both indoors and outdoors. The shelter says that she would get along with other cats and has lived with kids before.

PARL’S only concern is that she needs a check up on her teeth. Other than that she is healthy.

If you’d like to meet Autumn or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.