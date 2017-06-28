Route 138 rollover sends elderly woman to hospital

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An elderly woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday after her vehicle struck a stone wall and rolled over on Route 138 in South Kingstown.

According to South Kingstown Police Sgt. Trevor Richmond, the woman’s SUV crossed over to the eastbound side of the road at about 9:45 a.m. before it rolled over the wall and ended up in a nearby field.

The woman may have had a medical emergency before she crashed, Richmond said.

The woman was still in the vehicle when police arrived on scene, according to Richmond, and first responders helped get her out.

Richmond said the driver was taken to South County Hospital after receiving medical treatment at the scene. Police have no other word on her condition at this time.