Sean Spicer in RI next weekend to headline GOP fundraiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer will return to his home state of Rhode Island next weekend and headline a fundraiser for the state Republican Party while he’s here.

An invitation sent by GOP Chairman Brandon Bell and the party’s finance chair, Tony Bucci, said the reception honoring Spicer will take place Sunday evening at an undisclosed location.

The minimum contribution for the fundraiser is $250, benefiting the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee. Donors who contribute $1,000 will be invited to a special VIP reception before the main event.

Spicer, a Barrington native, visited his family in Rhode Island over the Fourth of July weekend last year, as well, and taped an appearance on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers during his visit.

