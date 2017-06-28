State Fire Marshal Chartier to retire this week

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Fire Marshal John Chartier plans to retire at the end of the week, state officials announced on Wednesday.

Chartier has been the head of the Division of State Fire Marshal for nine years. He previously served for thirty years as the city of Warwick’s fire chief.

The agency’s chief deputy, James B. Gumbley, has been named the acting state fire marshal while the search for a permanent replacement is underway, according to Laura Meade Kirk, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety.

“On behalf of every Rhode Islander, I thank Marshal Chartier for serving our state over the span of almost a decade,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “We wish him the best of luck in retirement. I look forward to working with Acting Marshal Gumbley while we search for a permanent replacement.”

“We’d like to thank Marshal Chartier for his service to the state and we’re confident that Acting Marshal Gumbley will provide a seamless transition in managing the division while the search for a permanent replacement is underway,” Rhode Island State Police Superintendent and Department of Public Safety Director Col. Ann Assumpico added.

Gumbley has served as chief deputy for the past five years and has also served as chief of the Cranston Fire Department and planner for the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.