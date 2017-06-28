Syrian doctor leaves Brown U. for Canada, blames travel ban

Related Coverage Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Syrian doctor says he won’t return to the United States to finish his studies at Brown University because of the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Khaled Almilaji says there’s too much uncertainty, even though he possibly could get a student visa under the scaled-back version of the ban soon taking effect.

Almilaji moved to Toronto this month to pursue his master’s degree. He says it’s unfortunate he had to withdraw from Brown, but “bad things happen and you have to adapt.”

He’s still working with his mentors at Brown as he tries to reopen an underground hospital for women and children in northwest Syria. He was recently awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the Canadian representative of Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump says the ban is needed to protect the U.S. from terrorists.