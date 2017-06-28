White House: CEO of RI company to work at the Pentagon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The President and CEO of Textron Systems, based in Providence, will be nominated by President Trump for a position at the Defense Department, according to the White House.

Ellen Lord has been nominated to serve as the under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, the White House said.

Before starting the job, she must first be confirmed by the Senate. If confirmed, Lord would become the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer.

Lord has additional ties to the New England area, as she received her master’s degree at the University of New Hampshire and got her undergraduate degree at Connecticut College