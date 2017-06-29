Clerk arrest is 3rd recent case involving alleged misuse of law enforcement information

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The arrest of a Providence criminal records clerk is the third time in about a year that someone has been investigated for allegedly misusing law enforcement information.

Rosemery Garcia, 36, of Cranston, is charged with one count of accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes and one count of wrongful conversion by an officer or state or municipal employee. Garcia is accused of selling records to a chiropractor.

The Garcia case is the second time since March 2016 that Providence police have investigated a civilian employee for allegedly misusing department information.

Jenny Roungreuang, 27, was terminated from her job as an operator in the department’s communications center.

An affidavit for a search warrant for her cell phone alleged she was tipping off her boyfriend that police ran his plates. The document said he had been under investigation by the narcotics bureau for several months.

Roungreuang was not charged.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said both employees had gone through background checks and he does not see the two cases as part of a trend.

“These are cases that violate the public trust, but we check into the backgrounds of every individual who works here,” Paré said. “Sometimes people commit crimes.”

He said technology keeps the records secure and also helps investigators uncover and stop these types of crimes.

A third case was revealed last week when Shanice In, who worked in the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Identification office, was charged with unlawful access to a computer for fraudulent purposes; intentional access, alteration, damage or destruction; and computer trespass.

In, 40, of Providence, is accused of cleaning the records of two individuals. She was released on $25,000 personal recognizance following her arraignment in Providence District Court last Friday.

Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said she could not comment specifically on In’s case, but echoed what Paré said about technology helping investigators determine who did what and how much information was tampered with in a case.

She also said the background checks that are conducted for every employee of the agency are extensive.

“[They] are subject to a national criminal background check,” Kempe said. “In addition, the Office requires all employees to fill out an extensive background application package, in which they must list personal history, past employers, references, and family criminal history.”

In is due in court in September. Garcia has a hearing scheduled for August.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau