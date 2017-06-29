Closing arguments made in ‘Captain Freddy’ murder trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Closing arguments were given Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of beating a Warwick man to death while attempting to rob him.

Richard Baribault, 42, faces three felony charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records. Prosecutors say Baribault and Troy Gunderway, 46, attacked a man known locally as “Captain Freddy” after he won hundreds of dollars playing Keno.

Police said Captain Freddy, whose real name is Fernando Silva, later died from his injuries. His body was found on his boat near Randall Avenue more than a week after the incident occurred. Silva was 70 years old at the time of his death.

Gunderway pleaded guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in March. Baribault’s fate now rests with a jury.

Baribault also faces charges of possession of a weapon that is not a firearm, recovered stolen goods valued at less than $1,500 and driving with a suspended license.