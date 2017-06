PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A bill aimed at keeping food delivery drivers safe is headed to the governor’s desk.

The Rhode Island Senate approved a bill Wednesday which would make assault of a delivery driver a felony. Penalties include up to 3 years in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both. If a weapon is used, punishment could be more severe.

The bill has already been approved by the full House of Representatives.