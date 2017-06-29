DMV to offer license grace period

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – To help smooth the transition to its new computer system, the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it will extend July 2017 expiration dates until September.

The extension applies to all licenses, registrations, and any other credentials renewed through the DMV that are set to expire from July 1 to July 31.

Temporary license plates have been extended as well, now valid for 40 days instead of 20.

These measures have been put into place in an effect to help further decrease crowds during the migration to the new system. When the transition is occurring, anyone going to the DMV will require a reservation, which must be made in advance online.

According to DMV Administrator Walter Craddock, Rhode Islanders with credentials that expire in July “can be assured the Division is doing all that it can to minimize the disruption they may experience as a result of the project.”

The Transportation Security Administration has said it will accept the expired licenses for domestic air travel, though travelers are encouraged to bring a second form of ID to prevent delays at the airport.

