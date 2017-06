LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters made quick work of a reported basement fire in Lincoln late Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Old River Road home at about 4 p.m. and had the flames extinguished within about 15 minutes.

No word on any injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

