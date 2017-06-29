Fourth of July cocktails

Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, shares recipes for creating specialty cocktails for your Independence Day celebrations.

Westchester Fizz (signature cocktail of Newport Polo)

2 local strawberries, sliced

1 cucumber slice

1 1/2 oz. Hendrick’s gin

1/2 oz. Solerno blood orange liqueur

1 oz. RIPE agave lemon sour

1 oz. Champagne

METHOD: Muddle the strawberries and cucumber in the RIPE agave lemon sour. Add remaining ingredients with ice and shake well. Top w/ the Champagne and stir briefly.

GARNISH: strawberry slice + cucumber slice + fresh herbs

Colonial Cocktail No. 1776

(served at Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard, for 4th of July)

1 1/2 oz. Plantation white rum

1/2 oz. Orgeat (almond) syrup

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

1/2 oz. House-made grenadine (the pom juice grenadine)

METHOD: In a rocks glass, add the pom juice grenadine first. Then add 1 large 2” cube. Shake first three ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice. Then slowly and gently pour over the ice cube to float on top of the pom juice grenadine. Then gently float the blue curaçao on top of that.

GARNISH: large mint sprig inside the glass

Get Creative With Beer!!

Newport Storm Hurricane Ale + RIPE Bajan Punch + (add Hibiscus syrup to make it red)