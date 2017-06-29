Highway surveillance bill advances in Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island Senate panel on Thursday approved a controversial bill that would create a surveillance system on state highways to scan license plates looking for out-of-state drivers who don’t have insurance.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the bill to the full chamber for a final vote. The legislation is sponsored by Cranston Rep. Robert Jacquard, a Democrat, and already passed the House earlier this week.

Supporters say the bill will raise money and increase enforcement, but opponents have denounced it as an infringement on civil liberties. The cost of the system would be covered by the private company that manages it, and that firm would split the revenue from fines with the state.