House set to vote on revised bill requiring paid sick days in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island House panel on Thursday night unveiled and immediately approved a revised bill to require most employers to offer paid sick days in Rhode Island, though the chamber is at odds with the Senate over the high-profile measure.

The House Labor Committee voted to send the revised bill to the House floor for a vote, which was scheduled to happen as soon as later in the evening. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Aaron Regunberg, D-Providence, and has been the subject of months of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The revised House bill would require employers with at least 18 workers to offer three paid sick days in 2018, four in 2019 and five annually starting in 2020. Temp agencies’ employees would qualify after six months, and seasonal employees would qualify after five months. Municipalities, union construction companies and per-diem nurses would be exempt, as would companies that already have existing policies giving sick time.

“The bottom line is, if we vote for this, next year for the first time no Rhode Islander is going to have to choose between their health or their family or their job,” Regunberg said. He described the issue as involving “basic human dignity.”

Rep. Anthony Giarrusso, R-East Greenwich, expressed concern about the potential negative impact on Rhode Island businesses, citing the economic woes of Connecticut, which also mandates paid sick days. “What we do here has consequences,” he said. “I totally support that everybody should, but not every employer has the same means.”

The Senate passed a more expansive sick-days mandate, sponsored by Providence Democrat Maryellen Goodwin, on Wednesday – so if the measure clears the full House as expected, the two chambers will need to reconcile their differences in order to put a bill on the governor’s desk for her signature.

Goodwin said she had could not comment yet on the House Labor bill Thursday night because she needed time to review the changes. Her bill requires four sick days in 2018 and five annually after that, and it exempts employers with eleven or fewer workers.

Business interests were strongly opposed to the original version of the paid sick days mandate. Elizabeth Suever, a lobbyist for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, had indicated Wednesday they still had significant concerns about the Senate-approved legislation.

Suever refused to comment on the House compromise bill after the committee vote Thursday night.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook