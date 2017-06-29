In the Kitchen: Steak & Green Bean Salad

TV Maitre D’ Joe Zito and Chef John Granata of Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar joined us to share John’s recipe for Steak and Green Bean Salad. Don’t miss Joe’s wine pairing recommendation too!
Steak & Green Bean Salad
Salad Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. Skirt Steak
- ½ lb. Green Beans (washed and cooked al-dente)
- ½ lb. Yellow Wax Beans (washed and cooked al-dente)
- 1 pnt. Grape tomatoes (cut in half)
- ½ small red onion (sliced thin)
- 1 Jalapeño (sliced thin)
- 2 basil leaves (torn)
- ¼ cup Gorgonzola cheese (crumbled)
Dressing & Marinade Ingredients:
- ½ cup E.V.O.O.
- ¼ cup Orange Juice
- ¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- First mix dressing/marinade ingredients together.
- Split the dressing in 2 bowls.
- Let steak marinade for 2 to 8 hours in one bowl.
- Meanwhile, place both beans, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and basil in a large bowl.
- Pour the unused half of dressing over the vegetable mix and marinade for the same length of time.
- Grill steak to medium temperature and slice it thinly against the grain. Add to the salad.
- The salad should sit with the meat at least 1 hour before serving.
- Serve with crumbled Gorgonzola over the top.