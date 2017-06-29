Narragansett man convicted of stabbing at tribal powwow

Related Coverage Tribal pow wow stabbing suspect wants charges dropped

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been convicted of stabbing a fellow member of the Narragansett tribe during the annual tribal powwow in 2014.

The state attorney general’s office says 28-year-old Troy Lake Simonds, of Westerly, was found guilty Wednesday after a six-day, jury-waived trial of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Simonds stabbed Andrew Smith, of South Kingstown, on August 9, 2014 during the powwow on tribal land in Charlestown.

Smith was stabbed in the chest and spent several days in the hospital. He told police he tried to intervene in another dispute when he was stabbed. Witnesses identified Simonds as the assailant. The two men did not know each other.

Simonds remains free on bail pending sentencing scheduled for August 30.