North Providence announces plans to eliminate lead water pipes

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The water crisis in Flint, Michigan has brought national attention to lead pipes and North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi is being proactive to make sure his town doesn’t see a similar health crisis.

Lombardi on Thursday announced a pilot program to remove lead water service lines.

The Whole Lead Pipe Program is a collaboration between the town of North Providence and Providence Water. Under the multi-year program, whole lead pipe service lines will be removed and new lines will be installed that are lead-free and compliant.

Lombardi said there are 563,000 residential properties in the town that are served by Providence Water and affected by lead pipes.

Providence Water will remove the lines from the streets right into the homes and replace them.

The mayor said he hopes to address 60 homes this year.

According to Lombardi, money to fund the program will come from the Community Development Block Grant Program.