Over 5 pounds of marijuana found in drug bust

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Police said they seized nearly $10,000 and more than five pounds of marijuana during a bust on Adams Street Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Thomas Maione, 37, after detectives reportedly found 11 marijuana plants, “numerous marijuana edibles” and four digital scales, in addition to more than five pounds of marijuana and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Maione is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, as well as possession of between one and five kilograms of marijuana.

He was held overnight and will face charges in Kent County District Court on Thursday.