Police ID 4 seriously injured in Burrillville crash

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police said they have identified the individuals in a Burrillville crash that sent four people to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Police said Joshua Gaulin, 19, was driving the pickup truck that crashed on Colwell Road. He is listed as in stable condition in the hospital, according to police.

Brandon Titus, 20, was sitting in the passenger’s seat of the pickup truck when the crash occurred and police said he is listed as in critical condition.

The two passengers seated in the bed of the pickup truck have been identified as Jared Jones, 21, and Nicholas Shiffman, 20, police said. Police said those men are both listed as in stable condition.

According to police, the pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. None of the individuals, including those in the cab of the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, police said.

There is still no word on what caused the crash, although police said they are investigating.