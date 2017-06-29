Police: Suspects robbed house, threw stolen goods in dumpster

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly robbed a North Smithfield home before they were seen throwing away at least some of the stolen goods into a dumpster.

Police said personal items were taken from a home near Mattity Road Wednesday, sometime between 8 a.m. and the early afternoon. According to police, the two suspects were captured on video throwing away multiple stolen items into a dumpster on Dryden Lane in Providence.

In the video, police said two suspects can be seen in a white Dodge Durango with no inspection stickers. Police described the driver as a Caucasian woman and the passenger as a Caucasian man. The male suspect appears to be wearing a hat in the video obtained by police.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the incident to call North Smithfield police at (401) 762-1212 ext. 0.