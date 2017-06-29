Providence elementary school teacher charged with child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence elementary school teacher has been charged with child molestation stemming from several complaints filed by parents of children in the school.

James Duffy, a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, was charged with five counts of child molestation, according to Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the attorney general.

Kempe said there were three victims. She said the investigation is ongoing.

Duffy was placed on leave from the district in May, but the school district refused to comment on the matter. He remains on paid leave from his $79,925 a year job.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan