Providence police records clerk charged in report scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A clerk in the Providence Police Department records office has been arrested after she was caught delivering police reports to a chiropractor’s businesses on Broadway.

Rosemary Garcia, who has worked for the city since 2004, was charged with one count of accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes and one count of wrongful conversion by an officer or state or municipal employee. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

According to a police affidavit, Garcia, 36, was caught by the police department’s Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau printing large amounts of police and accident reports that exceeded her normal duties. She was viewed placing the reports in a bag when she would leave for the day.

On two occasions this month, detectives followed Garcia to the New England Spine and Disk Center on Broadway and watched her deliver reports to the business. The first time, police witnesses the reports protruding from a mail slot for the business. On another, Garcia was caught on video handing what appeared to be the reports to a doctor.

When an undercover officers entered the business to claim he had a back injury, he viewed police reports spread out on a desk, according to the affidavit.

The doctor has not been charged.

The affidavit does not explain why Garcia was printing and delivering the reports, but Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said “clearly she was being compensated.” He said officers believe she received a flat fee for printing the reports.

Garcia, who earns $44,826 a year, is a member of Local 1033, the union that represents municipal employees. Ron Coia, the union’s business manager, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Outside of her work in the police department, Garcia is listed as the registered agent for The Vault Lounge on Atwells Avenue, a nightclub that has faced scrutiny from the city’s Board of Licenses in recent years following several violent incidents police said were connected to the establishment.

